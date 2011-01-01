No budget too small, no smile too big
More than just photos. Memories.
Find happiness in our affordability and joy in your natural moments being captured for you to cherish forever.
There's much to see here. So, take your time, look around, and learn all there is to know about us. We hope you enjoy our site and take a moment to drop us a line.
A wedding is the beautiful story a couple tells about their relationship, my mission is to illustrate every emotional, honest moment while maintaining a candid natural persona.
A family session allows you to slow down time, relax, and capture the essence of your family in a natural, fun way.
Capture the tiny wrinkles, smiles, and tender moments of your first few weeks together with our newborn sessions.
Allow me to slow down time and immortalize a look, feel, or mood with a portrait session.
A child's mind is beautiful, adventurous, and imaginative. Allow it to be captured eternally with a child geared session.
Graduations, sporting events, religious endeavors. No event too small or too large.
Photography is an investment to freeze time. Allow me to capture life's moments that tend to be forgotten in this day and age, while maintaining natural freedom of expression.
Carla Gault Photography is based out of Palmyra, NJ. We serve all of South Jersey and the greater Philadelphia area. Though travel outside of the designated area is welcome and negotiable.
Palmyra, New Jersey, United States
